5 Shops Gutted in Overnight Inferno in main market Fatehgarh in Baramulla

Srinagar: At least five shops were gutted in an inferno which broke out on Sunday evening late in main market Fatehgarh in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

 

Reports said that the fire broke out at around 11:08 PM and continued for several hours.

Despite hectic efforts by Fire and Emergency Services Department, actively assisted by army, police and civilians to contain the fire, five shops were gutted in the mishap.

 

A Fire and Emergency Services Department official said that the affected site is at a distance of nearly twelve kilometres from the nearest station, which according to him, took them some time to reach (the site).

 

Five shops which were in proximity were gutted in the mishap, the official said.

 

 

