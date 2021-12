Poonch: At least thirteen passengers on board a bus had a near death experience after a bus carrying them skid off road along Bhimber Gali in Poonch district on Sunday evening.

An official said that the bus bearing registration number JK02AW 6457 was on its way from Jammu to Poonch when the incident occurred.

All passengers are safe, the official said adding though an ambulance alongside a joint team of police and medical has reached the spot to rule out any exigency. (GNS)

