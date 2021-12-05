Two LeT Militants Arrested In Shopian : Police

Srinagar: Two militants of Lashker-e-Toiba were arrested in south Kahsmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Police in a statement said that police along with security forces arrested Shahid Ahmad Gaine son of Gulzar Ahmad Ganie of Doomwani Keegam and his close associate, Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora Shopian, at Doomwani near Rambi Ara.

“Police alongwith (army’s) 44RR and 14 battalion CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area amid specific information about the presence of the militants,” he said, adding, “When joint parties of Police and SFs approached to the suspected spot, the two suspects tried to flee from the spot.” However, the duo was arrested tactfully by the joint search parties, he said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two chinese hand grenades, eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, besides cash amount of ₹2.9 lakh,” he said.

In this regard, he said, a case FIR No.294/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print