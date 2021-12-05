Be ready; we may have to offer sacrifices like farmers to get back our rights: Dr Farooq tells party men

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Sunday asked the party men to be ready for a stage where they may have to offer similar sacrifices as that of Indian farmers, for getting back the rights snatched by the Centre.

Addressing party workers at his father and NC patriarch Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s mausoleum at Hazratbal here on the occasion of Sheikh’s death anniversary, Dr Farooq said that every single NC worker and leader has to be remain in touch with people on ground in every village and locality.

“All of you have to be steadfast. Centre repealed farm laws after the sacrifices of 700 farmers. We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back the rights that have been snatched from us by the Centre,” he said . Hundreds of NC workers and leaders had assembled at Hazratbal to pay tributes to NC founder on this death anniversary amid incessant rains.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that post abrogation of Article 370, J&K is witnessing peace and tourism, Dr Farooq said that if tourism is picking up in Kashmir, what does that mean? “Is tourism everything,” the NC chief asked.

He said that it was after massive resistance by the families of three slain persons of Hyderpora encounter that the police and the administration had to exhume bodies of two and hand them over to their families. “The body of the third innocent is yet to be handed over to his family in Udhampur,” Dr Farooq said. He asked party men to start public outreach programs and stay connected with people in every village and locality across Kashmir—(KNO)

