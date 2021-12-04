Night Temp Rises As Kashmir Valley Braces Up For Snowfall

Srinagar, As Kashmir Valley braces up for first snowfall of the season, night temperatures rose across amid cloud cover on Saturday.

“Snowfall is most likely to commence from late night of December 4th, increasing gradually in intensity and spatial distribution with peak on December 5th,” an official of the meteorological department here said.

He said plains of Kashmir likely to receive light—2-3Inches of snowfall whereas higher reaches of J&K are likely to receive moderate snowfall—upto 6-7 inches. “Some places on higher reaches may receive heavy snow on December 5th,” the official said, adding, “Light to moderate rain is also likely at most places of Jammu region.”

Regarding the daily observations, he said, Srinagar recorded minus 0.7°C against previous night’s minus 2.4°Cwhich was second coldest night after December 1 when mercury fell to 2.5°C, lowest temperature recorded this season.

Qazigund recorded minimum temperature of minus 0.4°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir for this time of the year, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.1°C on previous night. The famous resort in south Kashmir was coldest place in entire Valley.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 1.1°C on previous night and normal of minus 1.4°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against last night’s minus 5.6°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 2.0°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 10.7°C, the official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print