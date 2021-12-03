Govt Asks Teachers To Carry Online Interaction With Students Once In Week During Winter Vacations

Srinagar: Government on Friday ordered that there will be online interaction of teaching faculty with students through “whatsapp group or Google-meet etc” at least once in a week during the ensuing winter vacations in Kashmir Valley and winter zone of Jammu division.

According to a formal order issued Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh, the winter vacations will be for February 26.

For classes upto 8th standard, the vacations would be observed with effect from 6th December to February 26. For 9th standard onwards, the vacation would be observed with effect from 13th December to February 26.

Both government and private schools have been asked to complete ongoing online exams before closing the institutions for the vacation.

“There will be online interaction of teaching faculty with students through ‘whatsapp group/ google-meet etc at least once in a week,” the order reads.

Teacher shall remain available for any query and doubt of any student on phone or whatsapp etc, it said.

“The teachers will ensure completion of all ongoing exams of regular academic session 2020-21 for different classes,” it said, adding, “Any default on part of HOs in observance of calendar shall attract strict action under rules.” (GNS)

