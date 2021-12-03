SKUAST-K ranks 6th among SAUs: SSTA congratulates varsity

Srinagar:Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir bagged 6th Rank among State Agriculture Universities of the country announced by Education Division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi during the celebration of Agricultural Education Day on December Friday at ICAR Headquarters.

The ranking was released by Shri Kailash Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India.

This feat is the result of steadfast commitment of teachers, researchers, administration, students and auxiliary staff of the University who equally toiled hard to improve the ranking of the University from 24th in 2018, 9th in 2019 and now 6th in 2020. Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratefulness and praised all Officers/Deans of Subject Matter Faculties/Heads of Research Stations/Units/Centres/Institutes, students, teaching and non-teaching staff who equally have made it possible by their earnest, clear and professional attitude, the University arose as one of the leading and forerunner Agricultural Universities in the country. Prof. Sharma avowed that University has still to march a long way and continue its strenuous efforts in touching the new heights and improving the ranking further.

