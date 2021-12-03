Burglar arrested by Police in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Police in Ganderbal have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from his possession.

Police Station Kangan received a complaint from a shopkeeper namely Mohd Saif Khan son of Irshad Ahmad Khan resident of Tawheedpora Kangan regarding burglary in his gold shop during the intervening night of 28/29 November at Tawheedpora Kangan. Accordingly, a case FIR No.140/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Kangan and investigation was set into motion.

On receipt of this information, a special Police team headed by SHO PS Kangan on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Nikhil Borkar-IPS under the supervision of SDPO Kangan was constituted.

During the course of investigation, with the help of CCTV footage and other technical tools, it came to surface that the accused fled away from District Ganderbal to Handwara. Accordingly, a special team was dispatched to Handwara to nab the accused. Moreover, a tip off was received that the accused was moving towards Jammu to evade his arrest. The accused was intercepted at Sangam with the help of Anantnag Police. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Akbar Lone resident of Maritgam Handwara. On his disclosure stolen property worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is in progress and more recoveries are expected.

Community members have appreciated the efforts made by the Police for cracking the burglary case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities.

