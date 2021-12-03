DG IMPARD, CS Planning review implementation of District Good Governance Index

SRINAGAR: Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat and Commissioner Secretary, Planning and Monitoring Department, Mandeep Kour, today reviewed progress on fidelity check of data sets for publication of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for twenty districts of the UT during a meeting held in this regard.

Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, had approved the innovative DGGI for comparing the performance of districts in 10 sectors and 58 parameters.

It was informed in the meeting that the Director General, Economics and Statistics, shall publish the indicators in the district statistical handbook which shall form the basis of DGGI. The Commissioner Secretary asked the DDCs and DSEOs to provide data with high fidelity to JK IMPA so that an accurate system is established under DGGI.

The DGGI, which is going to be an effective monitoring tool, is likely to be implemented by January when all districts and sectors shall be given a formal rank. This shall be followed by incentives to districts high on ranking and corrective action on the poor performers.

The Director General informed the participants that DGGI was one of the commitments made in the Kashmir Aelamia Declaration, 2021 with other commitments related to Case Studies and Mid-Career Training.

He asked the participants to make sure that updated data should be collected and collated regularly with its correct reflection in the District Statistical Handbooks.

Director Trainings Jammu, consultants from CGG and other nodal officers of IMPARD besides all Deputy Commissioners, Chief Planning Officers and District Statistical and Evaluation Officers attended the meeting.

