Director RDD Kashmir visits Baramulla’s Tujjar Sharief Block

BARAMULLA: Director, Rural Development (RDD) Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Zargar Thursday visited Tujjar Sharief in Baramulla District to review the implementation of RDD schemes and took on spot appraisal of various works under execution in the block.

ACD Baramulla, BDO Tujjar Sharief and other officers were present.

Status of flagship programmes including MGNREGA, PMAY-G and 14th FCA besides progress of works under the Capex Budget (CD &Pyt Sector), and other matters were reviewed.

Director, RDD visited various Panchayt Halqas in the block including Bomai, Tujjar, Lathshart, Harwan, Marbal and Yembirzalwari. District Development Council Member from Tujjar Sharief constituency, Block Development Chairperson Tujjar Sharief and Sarpanches and Panches also met the Director, RDD during the visit.

A public outreach programme was organized at Yemberzalari which is among the remotest villages in District Baramulla. A large number of people participated in the outreach programme and put forth various demands for consideration and intervention of department. Director, RDD assured the public that genuine demands pertaining to RDD sector will be addressed on priority while demands involving other departments in addition to RDD will be taken up with the district administration for a result oriented outcome.

Appreciated the efforts towards development of infrastructure in the remote rural villages in the area, Director, RDD urged the RDD staff to work harder in order to achieve the desired outcomes and ensure that lives of people living in these remote villages are improved.

Director, RDD stressed that works pertaining to Natural Resource Management (NRM) component of MGNREGA should be prioritized to promote sustainable livelihood for the poor and creation of natural resource assets in the Panchayat Halqas. He stressed on timely completion of all taken up works and underscored the need to proactively resolve the issues of the public.

“Gram Sabhas in each Panchayat Halqa should be regularly organized and PRIs actively involved in the developmental activities besides general public made aware about the benefits of the RDD Schemes under implementation in Tujjar Sharief Block” Director stressed.

Later, Director, RDD Kashmir also inspected various on-going/ completed works executed in the block under different schemes.

