10 houses gutted in overnight blaze in Tulail Bandipora

Bandipora: At least 10 houses were gutted in a massive fire in Tatri-Kilshay village of Tulail in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last night, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that at least 10 residential houses were completely gutted in the fire that broke out on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in the village.

Several families were rendered homeless, losing all their belongings in the blaze they said.

They said that the fire erupted from one of the residential houses in the village and engulfed the surrounding houses within no time. “The cause of the fire is yet to be known. There was however, no loss of human life reported in the incident while the actual assessment will be made later in the day,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and has started investigation to ascertain the actual cause of fire.

The locals meanwhile urged the district administration for immediate compensation and relief to the affected families.

Some of videos of the fire showing local families struggling to put down the flames during mid night have gone viral on social media.

