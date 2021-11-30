Govt announces winter vacations for Kashmir, winter zones of Jammu

Srinagar: The government Tuesday announced winter vacations for all schools of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu region from December 6 and 13 to February 28.

Top official of the department said that the School Education Department has said that the educational institutions upto class 8th standard shall observe winter vacation from December 6 to February 28 and the senior classes from 9to 12 shall observe it from December 13 to February 28.

The official said that the decision was taken after a meeting that was held earlier wherein different agendas were discussed including the winter vacations for the Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division.

In the meantime, another official said that the decision of winter vacation was taken in view of the dip in mercury—(KNO)

