CBK Files Chargesheet Against 2 Persons In Fake Stamp Paper Case Of 2007

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday produced charge-sheet against two persons in connection with an FIR registered in 2007 for preparing fake stamp papers and using them for execution of the sale deed, causing loss to the state exchequer.

The case (FIR No.70/2007) U/S 420, 258, 259, 260, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, 201 RPC was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir and the chargesheet was filed before Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal against accused –Javid Ahmad Matta son of Habib-Ullah of Anantnag and Syed Showkat Hussain Qadri son of Ghulam Mustafa Qadri of Umer Colony Lal Bazar Srinagar.

As per Crime Branch, a communication from Court of Sub-Registrar Ganderbal was received alleging that the stamp duty papers used for the sale deed are fictitious and forged though the same appear to be original. Accordingly, an official of the crime branch said that the instant case was registered.

During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused in a “well- knit criminal conspiracy prepared the fake stamp papers,” the Crime Branch said. “The accused persons used to sell these fake stamp papers to the people for executing the sale deeds etc, which caused loss to the state exchequer.”

The Crime Branch said that these two accused persons also figure in case FIR No 71/2007 U/S 420,258,259,260,467,468, 471, 120-B, 201 PC for which the Charge-Sheet was also produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar. (GNS)

