IGP Kashmir orders promotion of cops

Srinagar: A departmental Promotion Committee met at ZPHQ (K) under the Chairmanship of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar for assessing the suitability of Constables, SgCts and HCs of UT Ladakh to their next ranks.
Based on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee IGP Kashmir has promoted 319 officials which include 57 Constables to the rank of SgCts, 93 SgCts to the rank of Head Constables and 166 HCs to the rank of ASI of UT Ladakh.
Besides, IGP Kashmir also issued promotion order in respect of 03 officials of Kashmir Zone in special DPC and accorded in-situ grade promotion to 10 officials of skilled/semi skilled workers of the department.
Kumar felicitated the promoted officers and their families and expressed hope that they will strive to work hard for up keeping the peace, tranquillity and law & order in the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.
