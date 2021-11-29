Advisor Farooq releases Ghazal collection

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today released a collection of ghazals titled Dasht-e-Wahshat at KL Saigal Hall in Abhinav Theatre.
The book by Zulfiqar Naqvi is a collection of 99 ghazals, poems, on various themes including human values, national integration, emotional catharsis and more.
Speaking at the occasion, the Advisor expressed concern on declining interest among youngsters for entering into Urdu academics. He encouraged the Urdu academia and other lovers of the language to promote its use. He also lauded the efforts of people from J&K in keeping alive the legacy of the rich native language of India.
The Advisor congratulated the author on the release of his third book and requested the audience to delve into his previous works also.
The author, Zulfiqar Naqvi, is a prominent literary figure whose books are read well abroad and in India. He is presently working as English Lecturer at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Mendhar.
The event was organised by literary organisations- Tehreeq Baqa-e-Urdu and Anjuman Farog-e-Urdu. A number of academicians and literary figures from Urdu background were present at the occasion.