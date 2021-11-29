Rohit Kansal calls upon officers to make public services accessible

Reviews developmental scenario, winter preparedness in Pulwama

PULWAMA: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, & Information Department, Rohit Kansal today visited Pulwama to review the overall developmental scenario in the district. He took a first-hand appraisal of all central and UT government developmental and social security schemes, assessing performance of different departments besides taking stock of winter preparedness of the district administration. Principal Secretary, who is also Secretary In-charge District Pulwama, also assessed sector wise performance of all departments.

Principal Secretary undescored that the UT government is putting sustained efforts to remove difficulties and making social security & welfare schemes easily accessible to all eligible citizens. He exhorted upon officials to undertake regular public outreach activities for ensuring 100% saturation of all the beneficiary-oriented schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Reviewing the District Capex plan and other important infrastructure projects in the district, Principal Secretary noted that developmental works which had been budgeted for had been tendered and most of them stood allotted for execution. He issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioner to closely monitor the progress of works and ensure their timely completion. He also asked the Dc to ensure that ensure that all works which had been physically completed were paid for as well. While reviewing the progress on AIIMS Pulwama, he asked the DC to ensure that allied works of PWD, PHE and PDD departments were started as per the realigned design and executed on priority. He took serious note of the fact that many works which were completed by the executing agencies were not being put to use because of want of furniture or inadequacies in completion of allied works such as water and electrification. He asked the DC to ensure that rectifications were carried out on priority and also to ensure that all future DPRs were comprehensively drafted so as to include all components needed to make the building functional. He also reviewed the status of various individual beneficiary oriented schemes, pension and scholarship programmes and credit schemes. He was informed that the district was the leader in implementing various employment and social assistance programmes and that government support under NRLM and PMEGP had given a big boost to the local unemployed youth and others.

On the power situation, he was briefed that Pulwama district was being supplied nearly 4 hrs additional power daily as compared to the last year. This had become possible due to release of supply constraints after the commissioning of the Lassipora Grid station. While complimenting the department, the Principal Secretary asked KPDCL to ensure that replacement of damaged transformers and restoration of utilities after snowfall must be duly planned for. “Adopt advance planning and Optimum resource allocation to ensure minimum hassle to common citizens”, He said.

While addressing the officers, he said that Pulwama is on the trajectory of Development and Prosperity and can be made a Developmental Model if Officers and other stakeholders remain proactive and positive. He pointed out that Pulwama was already the dairy capital of J&K and nearly all of the saffron produced in the country was sourced from here. Pulwama was also the leading producer of pencils. He emphasized on Officers to work in unison and also directed them to identify bottlenecks and impediments in ongoing projects so that projects are accomplished in a time-bound manner. He asserted that lackadaisical approach of any Government Officer can’t be afforded and Officers should be proactive in making public services accessible.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary through a power point presentation gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities and scheme-wise achievements under District Capex Budget, Languishing Projects, JJM, Back to Village, PWD, Power, PHE, Social welfare, and other sectors.

Among others the meeting was attended by MD KPDCL, Chief Engineers of PDD, District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, besides all the district and sectoral officers.

