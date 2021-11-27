Three Covid deaths in Kashmir, one in Jammu

173 daily cases in J&K with 63 in Srinagar
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded four Covid deaths while 174 fresh cases of the infection were reported on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said that three deaths were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu while 131 cases of Covid were detected from Kashmir division and 43 from Jammu division.
Moreover, 157 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 26 from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 63 cases, Baramulla reported 23 cases, Budgam reported 17 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 13cases, Anantnag reported no case, Bandipora reported 09cases, Ganderbal reported 06caseswhile as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 17 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 01case,Doda reported 10 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 06 cases,Poonch reported 06 cases, Ramban reported 01 case while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 43,661doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,64,79,902, it added.