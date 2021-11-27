Increase Covid testing, orders LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed Covid situation with DCs, SPs, and Health officials at Raj Bhavan.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the Health department and district administrations to increase testing with minimum 30% share of RTPCR tests.
The Lt Governor impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners and health teams to ensure rapid vaccination, covid appropriate behaviour, community awareness, and quick execution of micro-containment zones to tackle surge in certain districts.
The Lt Governor said that we can effectively prevent the spread and recurrence of the pandemic only by strict implementation of Covid guidelines.
Expressing dismay over the flaunting of permitted limit of social gathering, the Lt Governor asked the respective DCs and SPs to ensure that Covid protocols and measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus are followed in letter and spirit.
The Lt Governor asked the DCs to complete the pendency of second vaccination dose, wherever due, at the earliest.
Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise analysis of Covid-19 situation, present status of positivity rate, testing, and vaccination across the UT, besides proportion of RAT/RTPCR testing and Covid Appropriate Behavior enforcements.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government, Home department; Sh Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.