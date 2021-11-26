J&K Reports 4 Covid-19 Deaths, 174 New Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported four deaths due to the covid-19 while 174 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh cases, 43 were reported from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 336237.

There were four deaths— three from Kashmir and one from Jammu division— due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4470 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2285 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

