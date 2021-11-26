3 Teachers From Doda Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Kokernag

Srinagar: Three teachers from Doda district were hospitalized after a gas leakage incident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening, officials said.

They said that the teachers, Surjeet Kumar son of Naseeb Chand, Sandeep Kumar and Ashok Kumar sons of Tap Raj, all the residents of Doda were putting up at a rented accommodation at Bidder Kokernag, when the incident took place.

The trio was rushed to SDH Kokernag wherefrom all of them were taken to GMC Anantnag for further treatment, they said.

All of them are stable and have burn injuries in hands. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print