Jammu: Panic gripped a bank branch after some suspicious object was found inside it in Janipur area of Jammu.

A senior police officer said that soon after receiving information about the presence of suspicious object, a police team was rushed to the Janipur branch of the J&K Bank.

The staff and consumers were removed and searches launched, he said. However, he said, nothing was found from the object even as searches in rest of the premises are continuing. (GNS)

