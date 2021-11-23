SOTTO J&K organises mega awareness rally on organ donation

JAMMU: To create awareness about the importance of organ donation, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) J&K started week-long activities, here on Monday. On the first day, SOTTO J&K organised a Mega Organ Donation awareness Rally, Signature Campaign and Interaction Program with ASHAS of different blocks of Jammu District followed by Certificate distribution to ASHAS.

Principal and Dean Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma flagged off the rally.

She was accompanied by Administrator, GMC and AHs Jammu, Ashwini Sharma; Nodal officer, SOTTO J&K, Dr Elias Sharma; Professor, Deptt Of P&SM, Dr Rakesh Behl; MS, Maternity Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, GMC Jammu, Dr Arun Sharma; Joint Director , SOTTO J&K, Dr Sanjeev Puri; Mass Media Information officer & National Trainer NHM, Sadiq Khan; Consultant (IEC/Media), SOTTO J&K, Ms Anshu Sharma and Transplant Coordinator, SOTTO J&K, Irfan Ahmed Lone.

The rally started at 11.00 am from Maternity Hospital (MCH) Gandhi Nagar, GMC Jammu and after passing through Gole Market, Lastmorh via Gurudwara road, the rally returned back to MCH Hospital.

More than 1000 ASHAS of different blocks of Jammu district and students of paramedical colleges were part of the rally. The Students encouraged people to donate organs with slogans and quotes written on placards.

Principal Medical College Jammu said that one single organ and tissue donor can save or improve the lives of more than eight people, helping to restore eyesight, damaged tissues or vital functions. Organ transplantation each year gives a renewed chance to thousands of children and adults to live a full and active life.

On the occasion, Dr. Elias Sharma, HoD, Department of Urology and Nodal officer SOTTO J&K, said that in our country approximately 5 lakh patients of kidney disease, 50,000 of liver disease and 2000 of heart disease are eagerly waiting for organ transplant. For this very purpose, SOTTO J&K has decided to organize the week long Organ Donation awareness Mega Campaign.

Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director , SOTTO J&K said that the intention of this rally was to reach out to people and spread the message that they should voluntarily come forward and donate organs.

Dr. Arun Sharma, MS, Maternity Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, GMC Jammu, who has been designated as Nodal Officer for organizing Organ Donation Week by PMC Jammu, said that the rally was organised to spread mass awareness about organ donation as the need for organs and tissue outweighs their availability. Further, he said that the GMC Jammu and its Associated hospitals will organise street plays, blood donation camp, Rangoli/Posters, Speeches, Poems, filling of pledge forms, signature campaigns etc. during this week.

Sadiq Khan, Mass Media Information officer & National Trainer NHM said appealed the people to come forward to donate organs to bridge the gap between supply and demand of organs. Anshu Sharma, Consultant (IEC/Media), SOTTO J&K said that November 27 is observed as National Organ Donation Day and this year we are celebrating 12th National Organ Donation day with weeklong activities.

Irfan Ahmed Lone, Transplant Coordinator, SOTTO J&K gave a brief lecture on Deceased Organ donors and also motivated the audience to pledge for Organ donation.

