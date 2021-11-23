Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Pulwama along with huge quantity of contraband

SRINAGAR: Police in a series of actions have arrested 03 drug peddlers in Pulwama and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from their possession.

Officers from Police Station Pulwama arrested 02 drug peddlers and recovered 130Kgs of Poppy straw, 10Kgs of Bhang Patri and a grinding machine from their possession. They have been identified as Wasim Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohd Rajab Ganaie resident of Badriwan and Reyaz Ahmad Wani son of Gh Ahmad Wani resident of Bunagam Koiyal. Both the arrested persons are notorious drug peddlers of the area. They have been shifted to PS where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 318/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been set into motion.

Meanwhile in another incident, officers from PS Pulwama arrested one more drug peddler from Gudoora Pulwama. He has been identified as Ab Qayoom Mir son of Wali Mohd Mir resident of Gudoora. During checking, 16Kgs of Poppy straw has been recovered from his possession. He has shifted to PS where he remains in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 317/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been set into motion.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

