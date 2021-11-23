Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs

New Delhi: Leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has announced revised mobile tariffs for the customers. The new tariffs will come into effect from 26 November 2021.

The Basic Airtel prepaid plan now starts from Rs 99. With a validity of 28 days, the plan offers 50 per cent more talk time, 200 MB data.

The other tariff plans include Rs 179 with a validity of 28 days offering unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2 GB data, similarly, Rs 265 plan with 28 days validity offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1 GB/day data. Rs 299 plan of 28 days validity offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data. Rs 359 plan of 28 days validity offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data. Rs 479 plan for 56 days validity offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data. Rs 549 plan for 56 days offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data. Rs 455 plan of 84 days offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 6 GB data. Rs 719 plan of 84 days offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day data, Rs 839 plan of 84 days offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data. Rs 1799 of 365 days validity offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 24 GB data. Rs 2999 of 365 days validity offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day data

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at ?200 and ultimately at ?300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model,” the company said.

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India. Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly, our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021,” said the firm.

—PTI

