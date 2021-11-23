GoI Additional Secretary visits Tangmarg; reviews functioning of APFW

BARAMULLA: GoI Additional Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare (APFW), P K Swain, today visited various areas of Tangmarg, Baramulla district to review functioning of the department there.

He visited organic farming cluster Utikoo (Dhobiwan Tangmarg) and other adjacent areas of the sub division.

A number of farmer delegations met the visiting dignitary and apprised him of their demands and grievances.

Union Additional Secretary took stock of issues raised by the delegations and assured them that the same would be addressed on priority basis.

While addressing gathering of farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs, Union Additional Secretary said that the Government of India is committed to promote agriculture sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that amid global climate change the use of limited resources in a proper way like micro irrigation should be appreciated and promoted. He said the Government is working on a model of market development so that the farmer could get maximum economic returns.

He reiterated the importance of youth and women empowerment saying that their maximum participation in agriculture sector and allied wings would lead to prosperity and development of agriculture sector in the country.

Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, gave a detailed overview of different centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs that are being implemented by the department in Kashmir division. He also briefed regarding different agro climatic zones of the division besides highlighting the area based crop cultivation of major agriculture crops.

Later, Union Additional Secretary visited India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre, Dussoo, Pampore, and inspected the facilities being provided to the saffron growers there.

