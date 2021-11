Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday reiterated that there will be mainly dry weather by the end of this month even as there were meager chances of light snowfall over extreme north Kashmir on January 25.

“Weather is most likely to remain cold and dry till ending November in whole J&K. However, there’s 40-50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme North Kashmir on November 25,” an official of MeT office said. “Overall, there’s no forecast of any major weather for next two weeks.” (GNS)

