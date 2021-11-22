Kashmir Under Freeze, Srinagar Experiences Season’s Coldest Night

Srinagar: Freezing weather conditions continued unabated in Kashmir Valley as Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, experienced the coldest night of the season with temperature dropping as low as minus 1.6°C on Monday, the Met office said.

A meteorological department official said that minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 1.7°C below normal for this time of the year and surpassed previous low of minus 1.5 recorded couple of days ago.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 2.0°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against minus 4.2°C on previous night and it remained the coldest place across J&K.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.3°C on previous night and normal of 0.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus minus 2.9°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8.0°C against last night’s minus 6.4°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 3.6°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 12.8°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over plains of Valley.

“The weather will remain cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow during 24th AN-25th” the official said. He however said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall till ending November. (GNS)

