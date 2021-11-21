Hizb commander killed in Kulgam gunfight: Police

8 militants killed in four gunfights in a week in Kulgam

Anantnag: Police said that a district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in a gunfight in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

The slain militant has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Wagay son of Mohammad Jamal, a resident of Malwan village in Kulgam district.

“He was a category A+ militant and has been active in the area since 2018,” a police official said, adding that the slain was now the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The gunfight today took place in Ashmuji village of Kulgam district. A senior police official from the area said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area following inputs regarding the presence of militants.

“The place, where the militant was holed up, was zeroed in on and he was asked to surrender,” the official said.

The hiding militant, however, chose to fire indiscriminately, the official said. “Fire was retaliated and the militant was killed in the ensuing gunfight,” he said.

The body of the militant has been retrieved, along with arms and ammunition, apart from some “incriminating” material.

The militant’s body will be sent to north Kashmir for burial after medico-legal formalities. The authorities in Kashmir have refused to hand over bodies of militants to their kin, citing Covid protocol since April last year.

The slain militants are buried in presence of a few family members in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam mobile internet was snapped soon after the gunfight started and was yet to be restored.

This was the fourth gunfight in Kulgam district in the last eight days. Eight militants have been killed in four gunfights.

On November 12, two militants were killed in a gunfight in Chancer village of the district following which five militants were gunned down in twin gunfights in the district on November 17.

