Freezing Weather Conditions Continue In Kashmir

Srinagar: The freezing weather continued in Kashmir Valley with famous Pahalgam resort remaining the coldest on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded minus 1.3°C against 1.5°C on the previous night which is the coldest night temperature witnessed so far this season.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 3.0°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 4.3°C on previous night and it remained the coldest place across J&K.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.3°C same as on the previous night and normal of 1.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against last night’s minus 7.8°C while Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 12.0°C.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over plains of Valley.

“The weather will remain cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow during 24th AN-25th” the official said. He however said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall till ending November. (GNS)

