28 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, 15 recovered

Leh: Ladakh reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in last one day, pushing the overall tally to 21,298, officials said on Saturday.

Of 224 active cases in the Union Territory, Leh has 216 and Kargil eight, the officials said.

Out of 2069 tests conducted on Friday, 27 returned positive in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

No death was reported in last 24 hours from here, officials said.

Ladakh has so far registered 212 Covid-related deaths — 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

It has witnessed a spurt in the positive cases since the beginning of this month, recording four COVID-related deaths and 336 new cases with most of them being reported from Leh.

The officials said 13 Coronavirus-infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and two others in Kargil, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,862 — 97.95 percent of the virus caseload.

