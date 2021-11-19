Govt orders Magisterial inquiry in Hyderpora encounter

SRINAGAR: The District Magistrate, Srinagar on Thursday ordered magisterial inquiry into the encounter at Hyderpora IN Srinagar.

An order in this regard has been issued by the District Magistrate Srinagar said that Additional District Magistrate Srinagar Khurshid Ahmad Shah has been nominated as the Inquiry Officer for conducting enquiry into the matter so as to ascertain the facts and circumstances related to the incident and the cause of death, an official spokesperson said.

It said the general public/ person in knowledge of the incident and is willing to record his/ her statement or wants to give any other information about the incident is being asked that he/ she may attend the office of the Additional District Magistrate, Srinagar in the office complex of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Amar Niwas Complex, Tankipora, Srinagar for recording the statements in the matter within 10 days from the date of issuance of this notice from 11 AM to 3 PM during working days so that the enquiry in the said case is completed.

