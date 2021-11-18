Hizb District Commander Among 3 Militants Killed In Pombay Encounter: Police

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen “district commander Shakir Najar” was among three “militants” killed in an encounter with joint team of police, CRPF and army in Pombay area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He termed the killing as “big success”.

“Top HM’s district commander Shakir Najar who was active since 2018 killed along with two other (militants). A big success” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that based on credible input about the presence of militants in village Pombay of Kulgam, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army’s 09 RR, and 18 battalion CRPF at about 1600 hours on Wednesday.

“During the search operation, after the presence of (militants) was ascertained, initially efforts were made to evacuate the civilians and message was passed to (militants) hiding to surrender,” he said, adding, “instead this they started firing indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire.”

During exchange of fire, he said, three militants including Shakir Najar, a resident of Ponipora, “(HM (A+) categorized” militant who was active from April 2018, Aslam Dar of Redwani, Qaimoh “(HM (B) militant)” who was active from May 2019 and Sumair Najar of Kanipora Shopian, “LeT/TRF(C) militant) who was active from May 2021 were killed.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site,” he said, adding, “People are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone as such area can prove dangerous and to cooperate with Police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared.”

In this connection, he said, a case with FIR No 155/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora and investigation has been initiated. In all five militants were killed in Kulgam and two others were killed in Gopalpora. (GNS)

