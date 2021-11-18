Night Cold Conditions Ease Amid Cloud Cover in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: With cloud cover, cold conditions eased a bit in Kashmir valley on Thursday as most places recorded minimum temperature above normal for this time of the year.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded 2.1°C, a day after recording minus 1.5°C which was the coldest night so far this season.

At 2.1°C, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 1.5°C more than the normal for this time of the year in the city.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.4°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night, he said. It was minus 0.4°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.7°C on previous night and it remained the coldest place across J&K.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.7°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and normal of 1.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.0°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Leh recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against last night’s minus 8.1°C while mercury settled at minus 0.5°C against minus 4.0°C last night in Kargil, the official said. However, Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 5.0°C.

“Today, weather will remain generally cloudy at most parts of Kashmir and at some areas of Jammu,” the official said.

Regarding next week, he said that weather shall remain “mainly dry”.

For subsequent one week, he said: “The weather will remain cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow during 24th AN-25th.” He however said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall till ending November. (GNS)

