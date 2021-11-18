FFC of Press Council of India arrives in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Fact Finding Committee (FFC) of Press Council of India (PCI) today arrived in Srinagar as part of their five day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for exclusive interaction with media fraternity of the Union Territory.

The three member committee visiting the UT is comprised of Prakash Dubey, member PCI and Group Editor ‘Dainik Bhaskar’, Gurbir Singh, member PCI and Working Journalist ‘The New Indian Express’ and Dr Suman Gupta, member PCI and Editor ‘Jan Morcha’.

Any journalist or concerned person from media fraternity who desire to meet the team can contact at 9419007064 and 9906500058 for further information in this regard.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print