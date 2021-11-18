3 youth saved from crossing LoC in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday said that it has prevented three teenagers from crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara.

The three teenagers have been identified by the police as teenagers–all residents of Meej Pampore were following the directions of handlers from across LoC.

Addressing a news conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that three teenagers have been rescued by police who had come here to cross the border to attain arms training.

He said they were in touch with militant handlers from across LoC and were following their directions.

He said that the matter was investigated and since they are teenagers, they should get a chance to lead a normal life.

Their parents have been called and they will be handed over to them, he said.

“They are fortunate enough that their lives were saved and now they have a chance to lead a normal and progressive life ahead,” SSP said–(KNO)

