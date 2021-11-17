South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar:Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Pombai area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Pombai.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.