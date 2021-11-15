Two Covid deaths, 150 cases in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two Covid deaths were recorded in Kashmir while 174 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.

Majority of the cases including 150 were reported from Kashmir and only 24 were reported in Jammu division.

Moreover, 107 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 11from Jammu Division and 96 from Kashmir Division, it said.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 334180 positive cases, 1515 are active positive (215 in Jammu Division and 1300 in Kashmir Division), 328215 have recovered and 4450 have died; 2178 in Jammu division and 2272in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16828674 test results available, 334180 samples have tested positive and 16494494 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 53,364 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Till date 4074805 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 5270 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1515 in isolation and 437904 in home surveillance. Besides, 3625666 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 68 cases, Baramulla reported 29 cases, Budgam reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 21 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 09 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported 04cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported no cases, Poonch reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 41,470 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,57,99,943, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print