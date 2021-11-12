Srinagar Admin goes tough against erring FBOs

Over 2 dozen Milk, Fruit, Vegetable Vendors booked for violating FSS-Act

Srinagar: Acting tough against the erring Food Business Operators(FBOs) for not maintaining the standards laid under Food Safety and Standards Act, the teams of Food Safety Department conducted a special drive in various Markets of Srinagar City here and booked dozens of FBOs for violations under the Food Safety Act.

The drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad by the team of food safety officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad to check the Quality of Milk and Milk products, Fruits and Vegetables in the market.

During the drive, Mobile Food Testing Van was utilized for on spot testing of milk and over 20 legal samples of the milk were lifted for analytical purpose and around 3 quintals of substandard milk was destroyed on spot, besides the utensils used to ferry milk were also checked and found unfit for use were also destroyed.

In addition, huge quantities of rotten fruits and vegetables were also destroyed during the drive, while complaints against over 2 dozen Food Business Operators including Milk, Fruit and Vegetable Venders who were found violating sanitary and hygienic requirements under Food Safety & Standards Act were prepared for presentation before a Competent Court.

Meanwhile, DC Srinagar has asked all Food Business Operators in the District to adopt good hygienic practices within their premises otherwise action under law shall be initiated against them. He has directed the Enforcement Officers to keep strict watch on the quality of food items in all City markets and take stern action against erring traders.

