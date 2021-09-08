Ladakh FA launches logo, receives support from AIFF

Ladakh:The Ladakh Football Association, with 35 clubs under its aegis, is aiming for affiliation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which has promised full support to the body in its endeavour to promote the sport here.

The Ladakh Football Association launched its logo on September 6 and present on occasion were dignitaries from the AIFF, including its senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, treasurer ZA Thakur and Assistant General Secretary (Administration) Lt. Col BMR Mehta.

Other dignitaries to attend included Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Mohd. Ali Chandan (President Kargil District Association), and Tashi Gyalson (Chairman, Ladakh Football Association) among others.

The logo ceremony was followed by a small documentary exploring the developments and work done by LFA in Ladakh.

Namgyal said: “Ever since Ladakh has been declared as a Union Territory under the leadership of the Government of India, it has opened doors of endless possibilities of growth

“…we now have no lack of facilities here whether it is in terms of administration or funding. With new opportunities and potential, Ladakh can now go a long way in terms of its growth at so many levels, and sports is no exception.”

Namgyal said that talented athletes from the region are doing well at the national level which was a rarity earlier.

On the possibility of Ladakh FA’s affiliation, AIFF VP Dutta said: “Ladakh FA can totally get the recognition of AIFF if they properly follow the process of AIFF constitution. The AIFF shall support LFA at all levels after the affiliation. Be it technical support or administrative.”

“The footballers of Ladakh, be it kids or seniors will go through a talent scouting process and their game would be monitored. If they are good, they will be given a chance at the national Level.

“They would get an opportunity to play and show their talent and make Ladakh proud. AIFF is here to show them the right direction and give them all support,” added Dutta.

Ladakh FA, in partnership with Minerva Punjab Academy, also organised trials for the selection of club members of the age group 6 to 10 years.

Selected children were awarded 10-year-contracts with 100 per cent scholarship for training along with free education and accommodation.

