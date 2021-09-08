No forecast for major rainfall in J&K for next 10 days: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday said that there is no forecast for any major rainfall in next ten days in Jammu and Kashmir.

While it rained at many places of Jammu and at scattered places of Kashmir, Director of local meteorological department Sonam Lotus said that intermittent light to moderate rain was likely to occur especially in morning and evening during next two days and mainly dry thereafter.

“There’s no forecast for any major rainfall for next 10 days,” he added.

Meanwhile a meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.2 degrees Celsius against normal of 13.7 degree Celsius.

He said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum of 15.8 degrees Celsius against 11.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, witnessed a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag had a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius against normal of 12.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Northern Kashmir’s Kupwara town recorded minimum of 15.5 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in Baramulla district had a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius. (GNS

