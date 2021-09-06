LG inaugurates workshop on New Education Policy

SRINAGAR: To mark the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated a two-day workshop on the implementation of New Education Policy-2020 and held interactions with Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, Divisional & District levels, at SKICC here.

The Lt Governor also launched multiple key initiatives for school education on the occasion including the inauguration of six Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, besides 20 other infrastructure projects related to various educational institutions in the UT.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the immense contribution of teaching community towards Nation Building. Acknowledging the hard work and dedication of teachers from the UT, he felicitated nine outstanding teachers with the Best Teacher Award.

Remembering the great Educationist and Former President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, the Lt Governor recalled his views about the role of education. He noted that Dr. Radhakrishnan firmly believed that the aim of every effective education system should be the balanced development of any individual and to kindle in them the flame of Knowledge and Wisdom.

The Lt Governor said that with the inauguration of the workshop on implementation of New Education Policy-2020, an online process is being started for suggestions and comments from people, which will become the basis for taking major decisions in this direction in the coming days.

During the inaugural function of the two-day workshop, the Lt Governor interacted with the Education Reforms Committees constituted at UT, Divisional & District levels and invited their valuable suggestions for working on the educational reforms in J&K and proper implementation of the NEP-2020.

While taking stock of the steps being taken on the implementation of educational reforms, the Lt Governor said that the Education Reforms Committees will play a significant role in giving impetus to the realization of a new and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“The present reform process strikes a beautiful balance between ‘Science’ and ‘Sanskar’. The policy addresses the existing gaps, disparities and clearly defines the role of teachers for technological advancement to create future minds,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print