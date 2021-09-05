Police warns of action against media persons, news channels for spreading fake news

Srinagar: Police said that the situation across Kashmir remained peaceful and no any untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam.

“Several preventive measures have been taken to maintain L&O situations including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far. Traffic was seen plying normally and most of the shops remained open in various parts of the valley,” it said.

It said that cooperation of general public helped police and security personnel deployed on ground to maintain the law and order. “In view of the peaceful situation, mobile internet services shall be restored after reviewing the overall security situations while as cellular service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs were already restored yesterday,” it added.

IGP Kashmir appeals to general public not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley. “Several social media platform including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb situations. Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news. We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them. Such elements are advised not to spread fake news without consulting law enforcement agencies,” it said.

Moreover, all the police and security forces personnel have been sensitised regarding facilitating students appearing in different examinations, it said.

