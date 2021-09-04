Pak summons Indian envoy

SRINAGAR: Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian charge d’affaires to its Foreign Office to condemn “snatching” of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body by police from his family and disallowing his burial to be held in accordance with his will.
“The Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office today and conveyed Pakistan’s strong demarche on Indian forces’ callous and inhuman handling of the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter Syed Ali Shah Geelani,” the daily Dawn reported.
It was also conveyed to the envoy that India’s actions were a “blatant violation” of international humanitarian laws and all tenets of civil and human rights, it said.
Agencies
