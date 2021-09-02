Kashmir reports bulk of Covid cases: 94 out of 110

One death reported in Budgam, 52 cases in Srinagar

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Budgam district was reported in J&K while 110 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 94 were reported in Kashmir Division and 16 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 120 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 29 from Jammu Division and 91 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1319 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 52 new cases and currently has 523 active cases, with 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 141 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 18 new cases and currently has 142 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 47 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 25 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 42 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 47 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 7 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 1, Doda 4, and Kishtwar 1, Poonch 1, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported zero.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print