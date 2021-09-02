Does Covid not spread at govt ceremonies, asks MMU in response to closure of places of worship for Friday prayers

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday expressed surprise that authorities impose lockdown at main places of worship especially for Friday prayers under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic but are keeping tourist places open for visitors.

“This doesn’t make any sense if prevention of the spread of pandemic is the reason behind closure of mosques on Fridays. Especially when all COVID related precautions and SOPs have been put in place by the management of these central places of worship and are adhered to by the worshippers,” said MMU in a statement released after holding a meeting of its key members at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar.

The religious body questioned if the pandemic is confined to places of worship and “the virus does not spread in other public places at government ceremonies, convocations or wedding ceremonies MMU asked.

“MMU deeply regretted the deliberate attempt to interfere with the religious practices of the Muslims of Kashmir and hurt their sentiments,” it added.

The meeting was chaired by leading religious scholar and patron of Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Moulana Shaukat Hussain Keing.

The meeting was convened regarding the closure of historic Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar and other important and central places of worship which include Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Moula, Astaan Aalia Hazrat Sultan Ul Aarifeen Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Kashmiri (RA), Astaan Aalia Khawaja Naqshband Sahib (RA), Astaan Aalia Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) for Friday prayers and on other important religious occasions.

The participants said that authorities should clear their position and without delay allow congregational Friday prayers at all big and small mosques and Dargahs of the valley with COVID 19 precautions and SOPs in place.

The MMU said that the meeting decided that a state level council of Ulemas would soon convene to further deliberate on this important issue .

The participants also regretted the continued house detention of its chief patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded his release.

