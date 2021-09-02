Will open colleges this month after vaccinating all students: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the administration led by him was mulling to re-open all colleges and universities in Kashmir after vaccinating students above 18 years of age.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, Sinha said that the government was fully aware of the demands of parents about re-opening of schools in Kashmir.

“We are planning to open inter-colleges, colleges and universities this month only after vaccinating all the students above 18-years-of age,” Sinha said.

The LG said that after colleges and universities, government will deliberate on re-opening of primary and secondary schools too.

He also said that this year 11,000 Self Help Groups will come up for women in J&K so that they earn their livelihood without depending on others.

Earlier last week, the government had stated that it may permit the students and staff of higher educational institutes to resume the physical academics provided they are fully vaccinated.

In the last week of August, the Leh and Kargil district authorities have ordered reopening of schools for 6th to 8th standard in Leh district from September 01 and 06 respectively.

(KNO)

