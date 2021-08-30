Policeman Arrested For Wife’s Murder In Poonch

Poonch: Police have arrested a policeman for murder of his 36-year-old wife in Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

They said that the woman, a teacher by profession, was strangulated by the policeman along with his mother and the duo had placed the body at around 100 meters from the residence. Later the police recovered the body of the woman, Shanaz Akhter (teacher) at Keri Gulatta on August 24. While injury marks were visible, police filed a case (FIR No. 91) under section 302 and 109 of IPC at Police station Gurasi and started investigation.

Subsequently, they said, the police worked out the blind murder case of the woman, a mother of three girls and a son.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jaffri said that based on the technical and other evidence, it has found that the woman husband, constable Mohammad Irfan Manhas, had reached home and in the midnight strangulated the wife while she was asleep. The police officer said that while Iran (posted with IRP battalion in Batamaloo Srinagar) manually strangulated the woman, his mother (mother-in-law of deceased) held her legs. After the murder, the son-mother duo tried to destroy evidence and among other changed cloths of the victim woman before placing the body in the dead of night at some 100 meters of the residence, the officer said. After the murder, Mohammad Irfan Manhas (the policeman) son of Mohammad Aslam (ex-serviceman) left for Srinagar in a truck in a bid to give impression that he remained on duty, the officer said.

“It was an organised crime and criminals have tried to hide /remove all evidences but due sincere efforts of SHO Gursai Niaz Ahmed and technical team of Dysp operation Poonch Manish Sharma and timely guidance and supervision of SSP Poonch and DIGP R/P range Vivek Gupta led to the solving of the blind murder case with in a period of five days,” a police officer told GNS. (GNS)

