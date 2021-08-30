Police officer arrested while demanding, accepting bribe in Kathua: CBI

Kathua: The Central Bureau of Investigation Monday said that it has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of Police Station Kathua for demanding and accepting bribe of from a complainant.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe.

“It was alleged that in the month of March 2021, complainant’s Truck (Tralla) was seized by Police Station Kathua in which cattle were being transported and an FIR was registered in the matter. It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs.5,000/- from the complainant for not filing chargesheet against him in the said case,” reads the statement.

It reads that the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000/- from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kathua,” it reads.

The statement further reads that the accused was being produced before a competent court in Jammu today.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print