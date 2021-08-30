Infiltration bid foiled, infiltrator killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

Poonch: Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing an infiltrator along LoC in Poonch.

“In the early hours of 30 August 2021, (militant) from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector(J&K). Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid,” army’s defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said in a statement to GNS.”On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the (militant) in which (he) was neutralised and his body alongwith an AK-47 rifle has been recovered.”

He said the operation is still in progress in the area. “This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” he said. (GNS)

