Authorities impose curbs to prevent 8th Muharram processions in Lal Chowk, adjoining areas

Srinagar: Authorities Tuesday imposed strict restrictions in many parts of Srinagar and blocked roads to prevent processions on the 8th day of the Muslim month of Muharram.

Shias would take out mourning processions during the month before 1990’s. However, Muharram processions have been banned since. Earlier this month, there were reports that the processions would be allowed but not to be.

As a result of curbs at Dalgate, TRC, Lal chowk, Abi Guzar, Maisuma, Jahangir Chowk and other areas, normal life has been disturbed, reports reaching GNS said.(GNS)

